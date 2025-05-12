Watch the New Trailer for Apple's Big Summer Movie Starring Brad Pitt

Apple today shared a second trailer for its upcoming "F1" racing film, which will have a theatrical release via Warner Bros. Pictures.



In the underdog comeback film, Brad Pitt stars as an F1 driver who was an up-and-coming talent in the 1990s, until an accident on the track nearly ended his career. Thirty years later, Pitt is invited to join a former teammate's struggling F1 team, in a last-shot bid to save the team and become the best in the world.

The film is directed by Joseph Kosinski, who is known for other popular action films, including "Tron: Legacy" and "Top Gun: Maverick."

"F1" debuts in theaters on Friday, June 27, and it has the potential to be a summer blockbuster. It will be available to stream on Apple TV+ at a later date.

In the U.S., Apple TV+ costs $9.99 per month, or $99 per year. The streaming service is available through the Apple TV app on a wide variety of devices, and on the web at tv.apple.com, with a free seven-day trial available.

In related news, the Apple Sports app gained support for F1 racing a few months ago.