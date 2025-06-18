New Apple Arcade Ad Features SpongeBob, Pac-Man, Sonic, and More

Hold that train! The latest Apple Arcade ad shared today features SpongeBob SquarePants, Sonic the Hedgehog, Pac-Man, and many other popular characters, who are all quickly trying to board a departing train at a station.

The idea behind the ad is that Apple Arcade provides you with access to hundreds of games on the go, right on your iPhone, with a single subscription.

"Bring hundreds of games with you," says Apple. "Fun for all. All on iPhone."

Accessible through the App Store, Apple Arcade is a subscription-based service that provides access to hundreds of games across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro, all free of ads and in-app purchases. In the U.S., Apple Arcade costs $6.99 per month, and it is bundled with other Apple services in all Apple One plans.

Apple Arcade is also prominently featured in Apple's new Games app.