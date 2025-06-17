Where's the AirTag 2?

We are still waiting for Apple's long-rumored AirTag 2 to launch. Below, we recap the latest rumors about the item-tracking accessory.



In his Power On newsletter before WWDC, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said that a new AirTag was "nearly ready" to launch. Last year, he said that it would be released around the middle of 2025, and the midpoint of the year is just two weeks away.

"The new AirTag is nearly ready, having been prepared for launch over the past several months," he said. However, he said that it was unlikely that Apple would announce the AirTag 2 during WWDC 2025 last week, and the developer conference indeed came and went without any new Apple devices or accessories being unveiled.

So, when? Apple typically does not hold any product events between WWDC and its annual iPhone event in September. Accordingly, if the mid-2025 launch timeframe for the AirTag 2 remains accurate, the accessory will likely be announced in a press release on the Apple Newsroom site. That would make sense for a minor accessory update.

Unfortunately, the exact timing is unclear at this point. The definition of mid-2025 can probably be stretched to include the month of September, so the AirTag 2 being announced alongside the iPhone 17 series is still a possibility too.

In any case, it is not a great time to buy the existing AirTag, unless you really need one or do not care about any of the potential new features.

Three upgrades have been rumored for the AirTag 2 so far:

Apple's second-generation Ultra Wideband chip, for up to 3× longer tracking range compared to the current AirTag.

Improved integration with Apple's spatial computing ecosystem.

A more tamper-proof speaker, to reduce usage of AirTags for stalking.

No major design changes are expected.

The original AirTag was announced during an Apple Event in April 2021. In the U.S., an individual AirTag costs $29, and a set of four costs $99.