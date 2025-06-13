Apple Now Selling Refurbished M4 MacBook Air Models

Apple today added M4 MacBook Air models to its refurbished store in the United States, making the latest ‌MacBook Air‌ devices available at a discounted price for the first time since they launched earlier this year.



Both 13-inch and 15-inch ‌MacBook Air‌ models are available, with Apple offering multiple capacities and configurations. The refurbished devices are discounted by approximately 15 percent compared to equivalent new models. Pricing starts at $849 for the base M4 MacBook Air model, down from $999.

Refurbished stock will fluctuate as Apple sells its current inventory and replaces it with new devices, but there are over 30 options to choose from right now if you've been holding out for a discounted M4 model.

Apple's refurbished Macs are identical to new products. Apple uses a refurbishment process with full functionality testing, thorough cleaning, battery replacement, and inspection. Refurbished devices are eligible for AppleCare+ and have the same 14-day return period as new devices.

Refurbished M4 Mac mini and MacBook Pro models have been available for purchase since February, and Apple began offering refurbished versions of the M4 Max and M3 Ultra Mac Studio earlier this week.