Apple Shares WWDC 2025 Playlist With One Hour of 'Summer Sounds'
Looking forward to WWDC 2025? Get in the mood with the official Apple Music playlist for the event, which features 20 songs from a variety of artists, including Benson Boone, Charli xcx, Ed Sheeran, Don Toliver, and others.
"Get ready for the biggest Apple developer event of the year with a new playlist of summer sounds," said Apple, in a social media post today.
WWDC 2025 kicks off with Apple's keynote on June 9
at 10 a.m. Pacific Time. Apple will preview its latest software updates, including iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS 26, watchOS 26, tvOS 26, and visionOS 26
, and there could be other surprises in store.
