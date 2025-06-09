Apple's WWDC 2025 Playlists Hint at iOS 26's New Liquid Glass Design

WWDC 2025 is officially underway, and Apple has shared more playlists that you can listen to throughout the weeklong developer conference.



In addition to the WWDC25 Hello playlist, Apple has released three more playlists on Apple Music: WWDC25 Power Up, WWDC25 Sunshine, and WWDC25 Jazz.

The artwork for each playlist further hints at iOS 26's rumored Liquid Glass design with glassy, see-through user interface elements.

Less than two hours to go until Apple's keynote.

Thanks, @emty2001!