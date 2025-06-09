AI-Focused Apple Music Reboot Said to Be in the Works

Apple is working on an Apple Music reboot focused around AI, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The reporter made the comments during a Discord chat over the weekend.



Gurman didn't eleborate, except to say that Apple has no release ETA for the reboot, suggesting Apple won't mention it at WWDC this week. Turning to rivals like Spotify for inspiration, AI features could potentially include AI-produced playlists or an "AI DJ," but that's just speculation.

What it is expected to be previewed for the Apple Music app this week is support for full screen animated art on the Lock Screen. The current Now Playing view tints the Lock Screen based on album art, but in iOS 26, album art could be even larger.

For all the other things we're expecting from iOS 26 and Apple's other software platforms, check out our comprehensive WWDC preview guide.