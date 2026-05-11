B&H Introduces New Low Prices On 2026 MacBook Pro and MacBook Air

B&H Photo has introduced a handful of notable MacBook Pro and MacBook Air discounts this week, all of which beat the current Amazon discounts on these notebooks. B&H Photo is a trusted authorized Apple reseller that sometimes offers great deals on brand new Apple products.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with B&H Photo. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



MacBook Pro

B&H Photo's deal of the day is the 48GB RAM/1TB SSD 16-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro, available for $2,699.00, down from $3,099.00. This beats the current sale price on Amazon by $200, and represents a new all-time low price on this model.

This sale is part of B&H Photo's daily Deal Zone event, and will disappear later tonight. The discount has been applied automatically and does not require any coupon codes to see the final sale price.



MacBook Air

If you're shopping for the new M5 MacBook Air, B&H Photo is offering a few coupon discounts on the 13-inch and 15-inch models this week. This includes up to $30 in extra coupon savings once you add the notebook to your cart, stacking on the existing $150 discounts on each computer.



If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.