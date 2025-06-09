iOS 26 AI Battery Management Feature May Launch With iPhone 17 Air

Apple's rumored AI-powered battery management feature may not be announced at WWDC as part of iOS 26, with Apple potentially launching the tool in tandem with the release of the iPhone 17 Air in September. That's according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who made the prediction while hosting a Discord chat over the weekend.



Gurman reported in May that Apple plans to use AI to help you better manage your iPhone's battery life. iOS 26 will have an AI-powered battery management option that will analyze how you use your device and make adjustments where possible to cut down on battery usage.

According to the report, the battery option will be included in the Apple Intelligence suite of features, with Apple drawing on battery data that it has collected from users over time. The battery mode will be able to cut the power draw of apps and other system features based on device usage, and it will also include a Lock Screen indicator that shows how long it will take an ‌iPhone‌ charge.

Gurman has previously acknowledged that the new battery management tool was designed with the super-slim iPhone 17 Air in mind, but this is the first time he has suggested the feature may not arrive until the device is released later in the fall.

Apple's new ultra-thin ‌iPhone‌ doesn't have as much space for a battery inside, and some rumors have suggested that the ‌iPhone 17 Air‌'s battery will not be up to par with the battery life of other iPhone 17 models. Apple plans to improve ‌iPhone 17 Air‌ battery life with the AI optimizations, though the feature set will be available for all iPhones that are able to run iOS 26.