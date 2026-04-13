American Airlines Now Supports iOS 26's Revamped Wallet Boarding Passes

American Airlines is now supporting the enhanced boarding pass feature that Apple added in iOS 26. The app's latest update says boarding passes in the Wallet app feature an updated look with Apple Maps integration, destination guides, and luggage tracking capabilities.



Apple revamped boarding passes in ‌iOS 26‌ to make them more useful to passengers who are using their iPhones for flights in lieu of a paper boarding pass. Boarding passes have maps for navigating through airports, an option to tap into Find My to track items equipped with AirTags, and tools for reporting missing bags to airlines. From American Airlines:



Your boarding pass has a new look with more at your fingertips, like Apple Maps, destination guides, and quick shortcuts to the app. You can also track your luggage and open Find My right from your pass.

Airlines are need to opt in to the new boarding passes and update their apps with support. United Airlines, Air Canada, and Southwest already have the enhanced boarding passes. Delta briefly added support, but removed it shortly after.

Apple also implemented Live Activities support for airlines so users can get real-time updates on a flight in ‌iOS 26‌, but it is not clear if American Airlines is supporting that feature based on the app's release notes.

Back in June 2025, Apple said American Airlines was one of the airlines that would add support for the refreshed boarding passes. Other airlines listed included Air Canada, Delta Air Lines, JetBlue, Jetstar, Lufthansa Group, Qantas, Southwest Airlines, United Airlines, and Virgin Australia.

American Airlines has also supported the ‌Find My‌ lost luggage tracking feature since February 2025. In iOS 18, Apple worked with airlines to make it easier for airline employees to locate lost baggage using AirTags.