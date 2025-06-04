WWDC 2025: New Features We Could See in watchOS 26

by

We're still counting down the days until the 2025 Worldwide Developers Conference, and Apple's big event is creeping closer. We haven't heard too much about what we might see in watchOS 26, but there are a few hints based on rumors, info about other updates, and features that Apple often adds to on a yearly basis.

watchOS 26 Mock Feature

Naming

Rather than naming the next-generation version watchOS 12, Apple is going to call it watchOS 26. All of the software updates coming this year will be numbered "26," reflecting the September 2025 to September 2026 release cycle.

watchOS 26 will launch alongside iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS 26, tvOS 26, and visionOS 26, all of which are being renamed.

Design Update

The overhauled design that Apple is introducing for ‌iOS 26‌ will also extend to the Apple Watch, though the changes to watchOS may not be as dramatic as the ‌iOS 26‌ refresh.

With ‌iOS 26‌, Apple is introducing a design referred to internally as "Solarium." As the name suggests, it focuses on a glass-like look that's actually inspired by visionOS. Buttons, search interfaces, tab bars, and windows could adopt a translucent design reminiscent of frosted glass.

Floating menus, rounder buttons, and simplified navigation have been rumored, too. watchOS already uses round app icons and buttons, so it will fit right in. Apple could adopt the Solarium look for things like the app drawer, notifications, and Control Center.

Apple's aim is a more consistent design across all of its software platforms.

New Watch Faces

If watchOS is getting a design update to match ‌iOS 26‌, Apple will likely add new watch faces that are designed with the new style.

Apple Intelligence

The Apple Watch doesn't have the processing power to run Apple Intelligence on-device, but it is rumored to be getting some "powered by ‌Apple Intelligence‌" features that could rely on its link to the iPhone.

There are rumors that Apple will add an AI-powered battery management feature to iPhones running ‌iOS 26‌, and similar functionality would make a lot of sense for the Apple Watch. On the ‌iPhone‌, the feature will analyze device usage and make optimizations to maximize battery life.

Right now, features like ChatGPT Siri integration and Writing Tools don't extend to the Apple Watch, but these are options that Apple could add. The Apple Watch also doesn't support notification summaries or content summaries in general.

AirPods Sleep Detection

The Apple Watch could integrate with the AirPods to pause content that's playing when the wearer falls asleep. It's a rumored feature for ‌iOS 26‌, but the AirPods have no sleep detection functionality, so the option would need to use Apple Watch data.

Health App

Apple is developing an updated version of the Health app for launch in ‌iOS 26‌, but it's not clear if we'll see it at the keynote event because it's not going to be ready right away.

Apple wants to add AI-powered health coaching features that will provide users with personalized health recommendations, and any feature like that will rely on Apple Watch data and features.

Coaching could include expert information on health conditions, fitness tips, and ways to make positive lifestyle changes.

Apple is also said to be developing a food tracking feature that would let users log what they eat throughout the day, and the Apple Watch would be a convenient way to add foods to a daily intake list.

Health Features

Apple has been developing a blood pressure monitoring feature for the Apple Watch, and if it's ready to go for the 2025 models, there could be a new blood pressure app in watchOS 26. The feature will alert users if hypertension is detected, but it won't provide specific systolic and diastolic readings.

It's not yet clear if blood pressure monitoring is ready to launch due to developmental problems, so it's something that we might not see until the 2026 Apple Watch models.

Fitness

Apple typically adds new workout types and features with new watchOS releases. One area that's lacking is strength training, and Apple Watch users need to download third-party apps for counting reps. That's something that the Apple Watch could get in the future. Apple has patented a method for rep tracking that uses the ‌iPhone‌'s camera.

Safety

In 2024, Apple submitted a patent for an Apple Watch feature that would be able to determine when the wearer is drowning, which would be a logical addition to crash detection and fall detection. There's no word that Apple has plans to launch this feature in watchOS 26, but it's something that's in the works behind the scenes.

WWDC 2025 Event Info

Apple's WWDC 2025 keynote will begin on Monday, June 9 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. Apple will live stream the event on its website, on YouTube, and in the TV app.


If you're not able to watch live, we'll have a live blog and coverage of the announcements here at MacRumors, plus we'll be live tweeting the event on the MacRumorsLive account.

