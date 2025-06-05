WWDC 2025: All the Rumors About visionOS 26

We're just a handful of days away from the 2025 Worldwide Developers Conference, where Apple plans to introduce new versions of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, watchOS, and visionOS. visionOS isn't Apple's most popular platform, but it's getting new features that will make the Vision Pro experience better.



The next version of visionOS has actually been described as "feature-packed," but a lot of what's coming will remain a surprise because rumors typically focus on iOS. If you're expecting visionOS 3 to follow visionOS 2, you might be surprised when we get visionOS 26 instead. Apple is changing the way that it names operating system updates, using "26" for everything coming out in 2025. 26 represents the September 2025 to September 2026 visionOS season.



Updated Design

The design that Apple used for visionOS is inspiring a new look for iOS and macOS, but Apple also plans to make some tweaks to the way that visionOS looks. The changes are likely to be small in scale, and we don't have a lot of detail, but at least some visual updates are coming.



Eye-Scrolling

Apple is going to add a new eye-scrolling option to the Vision Pro, which will use the built-in eye tracking features. The Vision Pro already supports navigating through the OS by looking at something on the display and then using a hand gesture to "tap" it, so eye-based scrolling is a natural extension of that functionality.

Apple will add eye scrolling to the built-in Apple apps, and it will provide an API that will let developers integrate the capability into third-party apps as well.



Apple Intelligence

Apple is planning to add new Apple Intelligence features to iOS, and it's possible anything that's added will also expand to visionOS. There's an AI battery management feature rumored for iOS 26, for example, and it would make a lot of sense to have a similar function on the headset because it's so reliant on battery.

At some point, Apple will introduce the ‌Apple Intelligence‌ personalized Siri features that were shown off at WWDC 2024, and those capabilities will almost certainly expand to the Vision Pro. Apple is working on deeper ‌Siri‌ integration for apps, personal context that would let ‌Siri‌ access emails, files, and more, and onscreen awareness so ‌Siri‌ knows what you're looking at.



Games App

Apple plans to release a new cross-platform Games app, and with the company aiming to push gaming on the Vision Pro, the Games app will likely be available on the headset. The Games app will include all the content from the games section of the App Store, along with Apple Arcade content and Game Center features like achievements and leaderboards.



Accessibility

In May, Apple announced upcoming Accessibility features that will be added to visionOS 26. visionOS is going to get new vision accessibility options for users who are blind or have low vision. Zoom will let users magnify anything that's in view using the main Vision Pro camera, while Live Recognition in VoiceOver will use on-device machine learning to describe surroundings, find objects, and read documents.

Apple is developing a new API that will allow approved apps to use the main camera for providing live, person-to-person assistance for visual interpretation, a feature that will be useful for apps like Be My Eyes.

For users with severe mobility disabilities, visionOS is gaining a new protocol that will support Switch Control for Brain Computer Interfaces, a technology that lets users control their devices with brain signals.



WWDC 2025 June 9 Keynote

Apple's WWDC 2025 keynote will begin on Monday, June 9 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. Apple will live stream the event on its website, on YouTube, and in the TV app.

If you're not able to watch live, we'll have a live blog and coverage of the announcements here at MacRumors, plus we'll be live tweeting the event on the MacRumorsLive account.