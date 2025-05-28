Astropad Launches Revamped Rock Paper Pencil Kit for iPad

Astropad today introduced the third-generation version of its Rock Paper Pencil kit, which is designed to provide iPad users with an experience that's like writing on paper instead of a slick glass display.



The Rock Paper Pencil kit includes a microtexture screen protector that goes on the ‌iPad‌, and an accompanying Apple Pencil tip to use along with it. The latest version of the Rock Paper Pencil has a reengineered NanoCling screen protector that's thinner and more papery, so it feels more like writing on a stack of paper rather than just a single sheet. Compared to the prior version, it has a softer and smoother feel when writing.

Astropad also improved the durability of the screen protector with a new coating, and it is able to hold up to wear and tear 3x better than before. The company says that it is up to 6x more durable than a similar product from Paperlike, and it is able to withstand heavy duty writing and drawing.

For the ‌Apple Pencil‌, Astropad designed an upgraded solid stainless steel tip that won't wear down or chip over time, unlike the prior version with a copper alloy core. The tip size has also been increased from 0.75mm to 1mm for more balanced friction and improved durability.



In lab testing, Rock Paper Pencil had no scratches after 50 daily writing sessions, and no wear with the stainless steel tips. Comparatively, Paperlike had permanent scratches after 40 daily writing sessions, and 0.05mm wear after 50 writing sessions. In a pressure test, the Rock Paper Pencil screen protector had a partial scratch after six pressure tests, while it only took a single test to scratch up the Paperlike screen protector.

Astropad is running a promotion to celebrate the new version of Rock Paper Pencil, and customers can get a $20 credit for replacing their existing screen protector. ‌iPad‌ users who buy Rock Paper Pencil and share a video of themselves replacing an existing screen protector with the new screen protector will receive $20 back. The promotion is valid for Rock Paper Pencil kits purchased directly from Astropad, and it applies to any purchases made by May 30, 2025.