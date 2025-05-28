Apple Card Savings Account vs. Competitors: Which Can Earn You More?

by

In the United States, the Apple Card offers a high-yield savings account option, allowing you to earn far more interest on your money compared to the average bank's basic savings account. However, the account's interest rate was lowered this week, with the annual percentage yield (APY) dropping from 3.75% to 3.65%.

Apple Card iPhone 16 Pro Feature
If you deposited $1,000 into the account, and maintained that balance for one year, you would earn $36.50 in interest based on the current APY.

The chart below compares the Apple Card savings account's APY to some other popular high-yield savings accounts in the United States.

Provider APY*
Ally 3.60%
Discover 3.60%
American Express 3.60%
Capital One 3.60%
Apple Card Savings 3.65%
Marcus by Goldman Sachs 3.65%
Citizens Bank 3.70%
SoFi 3.80%
Barclays 3.80%
PNC Bank 3.95%
Synchrony 4.00%
Betterment 4.00%
Wealthfront 4.00%
UFB Direct 4.01%
Fierce 4.25%
Openbank by Santander 4.40%
Pibank 4.60%

* Advertised APYs as of May 28, 2025, excluding promotional rates and affiliate bonuses. Minimum balance requirements and other conditions vary per account. APYs can change at any time, so we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the rates listed above.

Apple launched its savings account in April 2023, in partnership with Goldman Sachs. The account can be opened and managed in the Wallet app on the iPhone, and it has no fees, no minimum deposits, and no minimum balance requirements. To open an account, you must have an Apple Card, be a U.S. resident, and be at least 18 years old.

The account allows Apple Card holders to earn interest on their Daily Cash cashback balance, and on funds deposited via a linked bank account or an Apple Cash balance. The maximum balance allowed is $1 million, up from $250,000 originally.

When the account launched, Apple and Goldman Sachs offered an APY of 4.15%, but the rate has fluctuated, often in line with U.S. Federal Reserve benchmark rate changes. The APY peaked at 4.5% in early 2024, and the current 3.65% is an all-time low.

To open a savings account in the Wallet app, tap on your Apple Card, tap on the circle with three dots in it, tap Daily Cash, and select Set Up next to Savings.

Goldman Sachs may end its consumer lending partnership with Apple early, but it is unclear if this will have any impact on Apple Card holders. According to a report earlier this year, there were at least three companies vying to replace Goldman Sachs as the Apple Card's financial partner, including Barclays, Synchrony, and JPMorgan Chase. Meanwhile, Visa or American Express may succeed Mastercard as the Apple Card's payment processor.

