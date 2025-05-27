Apple to Launch Dedicated Gaming App in iOS 19

Apple is working on a standalone multi-platform app for games, reports Bloomberg. The app will let Apple users launch games, plus it will have sections for in-game achievements, leaderboards, editorial content, and communication.



Apple plans to preinstall the app on the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV later this year, which corresponds with the launch timing of iOS 19, macOS 16, and tvOS 19. The gaming app will debut at the Worldwide Developers Conference that's set to take place on June 9.

The upcoming app is set to replace Game Center, which Apple has long used for inviting friends to play mobile games and tracking achievements. While Apple plans to use the new gaming app to promote Apple Arcade, it will include all of the third-party games that are currently located in the Games section of the App Store.

It sounds like Apple is aiming to split out the ‌App Store‌'s gaming, making it easier for customers to find and download games on their devices. On the Mac, the app will also "tap into" games that are downloaded outside of the Mac App Store.

While the gaming app will be previewed at WWDC, it will roll out to iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple TVs in September when the operating systems launch to the public.