Apple to Launch Dedicated Gaming App in iOS 19

Apple is working on a standalone multi-platform app for games, reports Bloomberg. The app will let Apple users launch games, plus it will have sections for in-game achievements, leaderboards, editorial content, and communication.

Apple Arcade hero
Apple plans to preinstall the app on the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV later this year, which corresponds with the launch timing of iOS 19, macOS 16, and tvOS 19. The gaming app will debut at the Worldwide Developers Conference that's set to take place on June 9.

The upcoming app is set to replace Game Center, which Apple has long used for inviting friends to play mobile games and tracking achievements. While Apple plans to use the new gaming app to promote Apple Arcade, it will include all of the third-party games that are currently located in the Games section of the App Store.

It sounds like Apple is aiming to split out the ‌App Store‌'s gaming, making it easier for customers to find and download games on their devices. On the Mac, the app will also "tap into" games that are downloaded outside of the Mac App Store.

While the gaming app will be previewed at WWDC, it will roll out to iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple TVs in September when the operating systems launch to the public.

Monday May 26, 2025 10:23 am PDT
100 comments
Saturday May 24, 2025 6:00 am PDT
11 comments
Monday May 26, 2025 8:12 am PDT
43 comments
Monday May 26, 2025 7:18 am PDT
111 comments
Tuesday May 27, 2025 9:10 am PDT
49 comments
Thursday May 22, 2025 12:22 pm PDT
164 comments
Friday May 23, 2025 6:48 am PDT
42 comments

Top Rated Comments

tomtad
30 minutes ago at 01:01 pm
If it doesn't look like this I'll be pissed





Adam Warlock
32 minutes ago at 12:59 pm
Why not launch actual games instead? And I mean games of _all_ types, not just simple phone games but full-fledged RPGs, action games, adventures, etc. C'mon, Apple. You've been pussyfooting around gaming for years now. **** or get off the pot.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mrkevinfinnerty
30 minutes ago at 01:00 pm
So, Game Center 2.0 ?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
paulovsouza
25 minutes ago at 01:05 pm
Can we get some real studios. Can we get some power on Apple TV. AAA on Macs. Like amp it up, don’t just make an app launcher.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
cateye
24 minutes ago at 01:06 pm
Hey guys, I got it. I know how we can have mad cool gaming cred. Let's reinvent Steam, but only Apple. The kids will love that.

How is it humanly possible that every single gaming-related thing Apple does be this stupid. How.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Fuzzball84
20 minutes ago at 01:11 pm
They could easily split Apple TV into a regular and a gaming version. Don’t call it Apple TV Pro, that’s BS.

Just Apple TV and Apple TV Game edition. Allow decent games on both and encourage studios to port decent console class games to both but make it so the Apple TV gaming version an SoC capable of playing AAA level games. They easily have the means to build something as powerful as switch 2. Even the standard Apple TV have had powerful hardware for generations except lacking storage and RAM.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
