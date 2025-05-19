Report: Apple's Next-Gen Version of Siri Is 'On Par' With ChatGPT

Apple has big plans to improve Siri over the next few years, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and Drake Bennett report.



Some Apple executives are now reportedly pushing to turn ‌Siri‌ into a true ChatGPT competitor. A next-generation, chatbot version of ‌Siri‌ has reportedly made significant progress during testing over the past six months; some executives allegedly now see it as "on par" with recent versions of ChatGPT. Apple is also apparently discussing giving ‌Siri‌ the ability to access the internet to gather and synthesize data from multiple sources, just like ChatGPT.

The report added that Apple now has artificial intelligence offices in Zurich, where employees are working on an all-new software architecture for ‌Siri‌. This "monolithic model" is entirely built on an LLM engine that will eventually replace ‌Siri‌'s current "hybrid" architecture that has been incoherently layered up with different functionality over many years. The new model will make ‌Siri‌ more conversational and better at synthesizing information.

Google's Gemini is expected to be added to iOS 19 as an alternative to ChatGPT in ‌Siri‌, but Apple is also apparently in talks with Perplexity to add their AI service as another option in the future, for both ‌Siri‌ and Safari search.