Apple Will Reportedly Let iPhone Users in the EU Switch Away From Siri
Apple is planning to give users in the EU the ability to set a default voice assistant other than Siri, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and Drake Bennett.
In a lengthy report about Apple's artificial intelligence shortcomings today, Gurman and Bennett said Apple plans to introduce this change across multiple software platforms, which likely means the iPhone, iPad, and Mac at a minimum.
Presumably, this means that users in the EU will be able to set options like Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant as their default voice assistant on Apple devices.
Apple is working on this change in response to expanding EU regulations, the report said.
Apple already lets iPhone users in the EU set third-party apps as the default option for browsing and messaging, navigation, and much more.
