Apple Will Reportedly Let iPhone Users in the EU Switch Away From Siri

by

Apple is planning to give users in the EU the ability to set a default voice assistant other than Siri, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and Drake Bennett.

iPhone Siri Glow
In a lengthy report about Apple's artificial intelligence shortcomings today, Gurman and Bennett said Apple plans to introduce this change across multiple software platforms, which likely means the iPhone, iPad, and Mac at a minimum.

Presumably, this means that users in the EU will be able to set options like Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant as their default voice assistant on Apple devices.

Apple is working on this change in response to expanding EU regulations, the report said.

Apple already lets iPhone users in the EU set third-party apps as the default option for browsing and messaging, navigation, and much more.

Tags: Bloomberg, European Union, Mark Gurman, Siri Guide

Popular Stories

Apple CarPlay Ultra instrument cluster themes 01

Apple's CarPlay Ultra Is Here – Does Your iPhone Support It?

Thursday May 15, 2025 5:17 am PDT by
Apple's recently announced CarPlay Ultra promises a deeply integrated in-car experience, but not all iPhone users will be able to take advantage of the new feature. According to Apple's press release, CarPlay Ultra requires an iPhone 12 or later running iOS 18.5 or later. This means if you're using an iPhone 11, iPhone XR, or any older model, you'll need to upgrade your device to access...
Read Full Article
Apple CarPlay Ultra instrument cluster themes 01

Apple's 'CarPlay Ultra' Experience Now Available

Thursday May 15, 2025 5:07 am PDT by
Apple today announced that its next-generation CarPlay experience, now dubbed "CarPlay Ultra" begins rolling out today, starting with Aston Martin vehicles. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. CarPlay Ultra is now available with new Aston Martin vehicle orders in the U.S. and Canada. It will also be available for existing models that feature the brand's next-generation ...
Read Full Article127 comments
CarPlay Ultra Climate Controls

Apple Says These Vehicle Brands Plan to Offer All-New CarPlay Ultra

Thursday May 15, 2025 8:13 am PDT by
Apple today announced the launch of CarPlay Ultra, the long-awaited next-generation version of its CarPlay software system for vehicles. CarPlay Ultra features deep integration with a vehicle's instrument cluster and systems, built-in Radio and Climate apps, customizable widgets, and more. The interface is tailored to each vehicle model and automaker's identity, and drivers can also adjust...
Read Full Article125 comments
iPhone 12 Made in India

Trump Tells Tim Cook to Stop Building iPhones in India

Thursday May 15, 2025 2:21 am PDT by
President Donald Trump has asked Apple CEO Tim Cook to halt the company's manufacturing expansion in India, in a potential disruption of Apple's plan to shift iPhone production away from China. "I had a little problem with Tim Cook yesterday," Trump said during his state visit to Qatar, according to Bloomberg. "He is building all over India." "They [India] have offered us a deal where...
Read Full Article292 comments
apple music

Apple Music Gets New Transfer Tool to Make Switching From Spotify Easier

Wednesday May 14, 2025 5:17 pm PDT by
Apple this week introduced a new feature designed to allow prospective Apple Music users to import their saved music and playlists from third-party music services to Apple Music. The feature is either in an expanded testing phase or it has started rolling out, and it is available in Australia and New Zealand according to an Apple Support document. Signs of the transfer option first surfaced...
Read Full Article77 comments
maxresdefault

Here's the First Real-World Look at Apple's CarPlay Ultra

Thursday May 15, 2025 5:52 am PDT by
The first videos of Apple's CarPlay Ultra experience are now available, providing a never-before-seen look at the long-anticipated iPhone-linked infotainment software. British automaker Aston Martin today shared the first video of Apple's CarPlay Ultra experience in-action, followed by a detailed walk-through of the CarPlay Ultra system on Top Gear's YouTube channel, which provides the...
Read Full Article80 comments
vision pro video recording

WSJ: Some Apple Vision Pro Buyers 'Feel Total Regret'

Friday May 16, 2025 7:43 am PDT by
Apple's Vision Pro headset has left many early adopters expressing dissatisfaction over its weight, limited use cases, and sparse software ecosystem, according to a new article from The Wall Street Journal. In the year following the device's launch, user feedback suggests that it has failed to meet expectations for comfort, software support, and social acceptance. In interviews conducted by T...
Read Full Article252 comments

Top Rated Comments

Havalo Avatar
Havalo
56 minutes ago at 02:34 pm
How about the ability to disable it full stop without affecting other services like Apple CarPlay ??‍♂️
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Ad47uk Avatar
Ad47uk
51 minutes ago at 02:40 pm

So you can pretend your iPhone is an android device. That makes sense ?
You can put Alexa on it, that is what I use as the default voice assistant on my Android phone, not that I use it that often. Makes sense, since I have a load of Echo dots about the house
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
unregbaron Avatar
unregbaron
49 minutes ago at 02:42 pm
ChatGPT would be great
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
LeeW Avatar
LeeW
39 minutes ago at 02:52 pm

So you can pretend your iPhone is an android device. That makes sense ?
Or, just so we can have a useful voice assistant.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Squozen Avatar
Squozen
34 minutes ago at 02:56 pm

"Expanding EU Regulations"

Translation: Yet another invented fine for US Companies, with Apple ofc being the primary target.

The EU is a ****ing joke.
Or maybe if Apple was forced to actually compete on their platform their voice assistant wouldn’t be such a ****ing joke.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
cjsuk Avatar
cjsuk
32 minutes ago at 02:59 pm
I will be happy if this brings an option of "none of the above". I don't need a voice assistant and I certainly don't want one from Google or Amazon.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments