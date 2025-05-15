Trump Tells Tim Cook to Stop Building iPhones in India

by

President Donald Trump has asked Apple CEO Tim Cook to halt the company's manufacturing expansion in India, in a potential disruption of Apple's plan to shift iPhone production away from China.

iPhone 12 Made in India
"I had a little problem with Tim Cook yesterday," Trump said during his state visit to Qatar, according to Bloomberg. "He is building all over India."

"They [India] have offered us a deal where basically they have agreed to charge us literally no tariffs. I said 'Tim, we are treating you really good, we put up with all the plants you built in China for years. We are not interested in you building in India. India can take care of themselves'."

Trump claimed that following their discussion, Apple will be "upping their production in the United States."

In the fiscal year ending March, Apple's iPhone production in India reached $22 billion, a nearly 60% increase compared to the previous year. However, Trump's comments complicate Apple's strategy to import most US-bound iPhones from India by the end of next year.

Apple and its manufacturing partners have accelerated their movement away from China in recent months. The trend began after COVID restrictions disrupted operations, and has only accelerated amid ongoing US-China tensions, particularly in the wake of Trump's on-again, off-again tariffs.

Most India-manufactured iPhones are assembled at Foxconn's factory in the southern part of the country. Tata Group's electronics manufacturing arm, which acquired Wistron's local business and manages Pegatron's operations in India, is another major supplier.

When asked about the supply chain's future during the company's recent earnings call, Cook said: "What we learned some time ago, having everything in one location had too much risk with it. We have, over time, with certain parts of the supply chain, opened up new sources of supply. You could see that kind of thing continuing in the future."

During the same earnings call, Cook highlighted Apple's impact in the United States, including plans to spend $500 billion over the next four years and expanding facilities in several states. A new factory for advanced server manufacturing in Texas is scheduled to open later this year.

Top Rated Comments

WilliApple Avatar
WilliApple
23 minutes ago at 02:23 am
Yeah good luck with that one trump… if you tariff India further, you’ll cause American companies to struggle because we don’t have the techniques that China and India have…
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
arkitect Avatar
arkitect
20 minutes ago at 02:26 am
Wow.

Again shows how tenuous Trump's grasp on reality is…

Apple Inc aren't "building" anything anywhere.

They use Foxconn and Tata Electronics in India to manufacture iPhones.

Foxconn and Tata Electronics are the ones doing the building.

SMFH.

Anyway, Tim Cook, better get your wallet out again.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Warped9 Avatar
Warped9
18 minutes ago at 02:27 am
Trump the “King” has spoken. He thinks he can decree anyone to do whatever he wants on a whim.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
GrumpyCoder Avatar
GrumpyCoder
14 minutes ago at 02:32 am
Apple is already testing manufacturing in the US. Image from the secret factory:
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Stormz Avatar
Stormz
3 minutes ago at 02:43 am
Is this the part where we all shout 'nanny state'? Or is that just when the left does it?

(See also: snowflakery, virtue signalling, being cancelled, and all the other culture war clichés they like to trot out while harbouring a huge blind spot to their own vast catalogue of examples)
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments