macOS Tiburon to macOS Pacific: Which Name Will Apple Use This Year?

by

Every year heading into WWDC, one thought on many Mac fans' minds is what Apple will choose as the name for the next version of macOS. The tradition dates all the way back to the beginning of Mac OS X with its big cat names like Leopard, and Apple shifted to California-themed names with the unveiling of OS X Mavericks in 2013.

apple silicon mac lineup 2024 feature purple
Back in 2014, we discovered more than 20 California-themed trademark applications filed by various limited-liability companies, which were all but certain to be shell companies created by Apple to hide its identity. Over time, some of the trademarks like Yosemite, Sierra, Mojave, Monterey, Mojave, Ventura, Sonoma, and Sequoia were indeed used as macOS names, while trademark applications for other names were abandoned.

Apple has still proceeded to use some of the names with abandoned trademark filings as macOS names, such as Big Sur in 2020. So, there is still a possibility that macOS 16 will use one of the names that Apple had filed to protect many years ago.

Here is a list of the remaining macOS name possibilities that Apple had filed to protect:

  • California
  • Condor
  • Diablo
  • Farallon
  • Grizzly
  • Mammoth
  • Miramar
  • Pacific
  • Redtail
  • Redwood
  • Rincon
  • Shasta
  • Skyline
  • Tiburon

Apple's trend of using Tiburon in iPhone marketing images in recent years has led some fans to speculate that macOS 16 could be named macOS Tiburon, but this is obviously far from concrete evidence. Indeed, it was once a trademarked name, though.

iPhone TiburonWWDC 2024 Tiburon
Of course, there is no guarantee that Apple will ever use any of these names. It is simply fun to think about the possibilities each year.

WWDC 2025 begins on Monday, June 9.

Related Roundup: WWDC 2025
Related Forum: Apple, Inc and Tech Industry

Popular Stories

iOS 18

Apple Releases iOS 18.5 With New Wallpaper, Screen Time Changes, Carrier Satellite Support for iPhone 13 and More

Monday May 12, 2025 10:06 am PDT by
Apple today released iOS 18.5 and iPadOS 18.5, the fifth updates to the iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 operating systems that came out last September. iOS 18.5 and iPadOS 18.5 come a little over a month after Apple released iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4. The new software can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. The iOS 18.5 update has a...
Read Full Article54 comments
iPhone 17 Pro Blue Feature Tighter Crop

WSJ: Apple Weighing Price Hikes for iPhone 17 Lineup Without Blaming Tariffs

Monday May 12, 2025 3:36 am PDT by
Apple is considering raising prices for its upcoming iPhone 17 models set to release this fall, according to people familiar with the matter cited by The Wall Street Journal. The company reportedly aims to pair the potential price hikes with new features and design changes to justify the increased cost to consumers, rather than attributing them to U.S. tariffs on goods from China. The...
Read Full Article106 comments
tvOS 18 Feature

Apple Releases tvOS 18.5

Monday May 12, 2025 10:01 am PDT by
Apple today released tvOS 18.5, the latest version of the tvOS operating system. tvOS 18.5 comes a little over a month after the launch of tvOS 18.4, and it is available for the Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD models. tvOS 18.5 can be downloaded using the Settings app on the ‌Apple TV‌. Open up Settings and go to System > Software Update to get the new software. ‌Apple TV‌ owners who have...
Read Full Article15 comments
macOS Sequoia Feature

Apple Releases macOS Sequoia 15.5

Monday May 12, 2025 10:10 am PDT by
Apple today released macOS Sequoia 15.5, the fifth major update to the macOS Sequoia operating system that launched last September. macOS Sequoia 15.5 comes a little over a month after the launch of macOS Sequoia 15.4. Mac users can download the ‌‌‌macOS Sequoia 15.5‌‌‌ update through the Software Update section of System Settings. It is available for free on all Macs able to run ...
Read Full Article68 comments
iOS 18

iOS 18.5 Expected This Week With These New Features

Monday May 12, 2025 7:20 am PDT by
Following more than a month of beta testing, Apple is expected to release iOS 18.5 to the general public this week. While the software update is relatively minor, it still includes a handful of new features and changes for iPhones. Below, we recap everything new in iOS 18.5. Pride Wallpaper Apple recently announced its 2025 Pride Collection, including a new Apple Watch band, watch face,...
Read Full Article31 comments
Apple Logo Spotlight Blue

Report: Apple Preparing to Launch Mind-Control Support for iPhones

Tuesday May 13, 2025 6:18 am PDT by
Apple is planning to allow users to natively control iPhones, iPads, and other devices using brain signals later this year, The Wall Street Journal reports. The initiative involves a partnership with Synchron, a neurotechnology startup that produces an implantable brain-computer interface (BCI) device called the Stentrode. The Stentrode enables users with severe motor impairments, such as...
Read Full Article78 comments

Top Rated Comments

sw1tcher Avatar
sw1tcher
23 minutes ago at 07:53 am

Apple's trend of using Tiburon in iPhone marketing images in recent years has led some fans to speculate that macOS 16 could be named macOS Tiburon
Not Tiburon. The only thing I think of when I see or hear the word Tiburon is the Hyundai Tiburon ?

Of those listed, I like Redwood



Attachment Image
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
hagjohn Avatar
hagjohn
23 minutes ago at 07:53 am
I do not care what the name is. I just care that it is safe and stable.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
n-evo Avatar
n-evo
15 minutes ago at 08:01 am
macOS Pacific has a nice ring to it.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Morod Avatar
Morod
21 minutes ago at 07:54 am
Skyline FTW!
Actually, Tunitas Creek would be my choice…
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
AusMness Avatar
AusMness
21 minutes ago at 07:54 am
I guessed Sequoia last year and got it right.. locking in Redwood
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
iamgalt Avatar
iamgalt
15 minutes ago at 08:01 am
It was "suggested" by Craig F. himself one year. I think it should be MacOS Weed. :D
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments