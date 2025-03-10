Apple Sports App Updated With Support for F1 Racing and More

The free Apple Sports app for the iPhone was updated today with support for Formula 1 (F1) racing and UEFA Women's Champions League soccer.



Apple has shown increased interest in F1 racing over the past few years. The company is releasing an F1 film starring Brad Pitt in theaters on June 27, and later on Apple TV+. In addition, Apple CEO Tim Cook waved the checkered flag at an F1 race in 2022. And now, you can keep up to date with F1 race information in the Apple Sports app.

The release notes for version 2.6 of the Apple Sports app:

• Now on Apple Sports, follow UEFA Women's Champion's League as the top teams compete for the most renowned title in European soccer. • Calling F1 fans! Follow all the excitement on the track this season with Apple Sports, including live leaderboards, lap times, and more.

Launched in February 2024, the Apple Sports app shows scores, stats, standings, upcoming games, and more for a variety of leagues, such as the NFL, MLB, MLS, NBA, NHL, Premier League, and others. The free iPhone app is available in the App Store.