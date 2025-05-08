Woot's Apple Watch Solo/Braided Loop Sale Offers Up to Two Free Bands When You Buy One
Woot is still hosting a sale on Apple Watch Solo Loop and Braided Solo Loop bands, with a bit of a different ruleset compared to previous sales. This time, when you buy any Solo Loop or Braided Solo Loop at a discount on Woot, you'll get up to two extra bands for free.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Woot. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
The way it works is when you purchase any Solo Loop band for the discounted price of $19.99 ($29 off), you will get two additional Solo Loop bands for free. When you purchase any Braided Solo Loop for the discounted price of $29.99 ($69 off), you will get one additional Braided Solo Loop band for free.
The catch here is that you won't be able to pick out the color of the bands. You start by selecting the size of the band and Apple Watch model, then Woot will randomly select three Solo Loop bands or two Braided Solo Loop bands to send to you.
Woot guarantees that each band will be a unique color and there will be no duplicate colors in each box. These are also in new condition and come individually packaged in their original Apple retail packaging, as well as with a one year Apple manufacturer limited warranty.
Although there's a bit of risk at play in Woot's new sale, these are massive discounts on the Apple Watch bands, and it's a great way to expand your band collection and try out new colors. This sale will run through May 9 at 11:59 p.m. Central Time.
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
