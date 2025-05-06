Google Search App Can Now 'Simplify' Complex Search Results

Google today said that it's adding a new "Simplify" feature to the Google app for iOS, with the addition aimed at making search results easier to understand.



Google says that Simplify is meant to help users understand "jargon" or unfamiliar technical concepts, including medical words that the average person would not know, and technical terms. It uses AI to make "dense text on the web" simpler to comprehend without the user having to leave a website to do more research.

To use Simplify in the Google app for iOS, users can select any complex text on a webpage and then tap on the "Simplify" icon to see a new, simpler version.

Simplify uses a prompt refinement approach that was developed by Google Research, taking advantage of Gemini to make complicated text more digestible without losing key details. In a research paper, Google said that users selected to test the feature were better able to understand complicated medical, financial, legal, and technical websites when queried after using the Simplify feature.