MacRumors is pleased to announce our Sixteenth Annual MacRumors Blood Drive, throughout the month of May 2025. Let's save lives together by encouraging donations of blood, platelets, and plasma, and signing up as bone marrow and organ donors. While most blood drives are specific to a geographic location, our blood drive is online and worldwide. Anyone can participate.



Over the past 15 years, MacRumors Blood Drives have recorded donations of 1,565 units of blood, platelets, and plasma, cheered for donors, and celebrated new signups for the bone marrow and organ donor registries. We've heard from hundreds of forum members who donate or whose lives were saved by the donations of strangers.

This year's featured donor is user Linda+, who donates platelets every 2 or 3 weeks. Whether you're a regular donor like Linda+ or someone overcoming apprehension to donate for the very first time, we congratulate you.

How to participate in the MacRumors Blood Drive

If you are an eligible donor, schedule a blood, platelet, or plasma donation (FAQ) at any donation center near you. Post in the MacRumors 2025 Blood Drive! thread (not our news thread) to tell us about it. Also post if you sign up for the bone marrow registry (FAQ) or register as an organ donor. We'll add all registrants to our Honor Roll. If you aren't eligible to donate blood, such as for medical reasons, please encourage a friend or relative to make a donation, and let us know. If they donate, you'll both be added to our Honor Roll. Note that monogamous donors of any sexual orientation are now permitted to donate blood in the U.S., U.K., and Canada. Share our #MacRumorsBloodDrive message with friends, relatives, and followers. Help us thank the forum members who post in the MacRumors 2025 Blood Drive! thread.

After the MacRumors Blood Drive ends on May 31, continue recording your blood, platelet, and plasma donations, from June 2025 through next April 2026, on our Team MacRumors 2025-2026 page (instructions). We'll tally your donations and count them for the MacRumors 2026 Blood Drive next May.