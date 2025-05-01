Apple Watch Ultra 2 Drops to $729.99 on Amazon ($69 Off)

Amazon this week has a few models of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 available for $729.99, down from $799.00. Free shipping options provide an estimated May 6 delivery date, but Prime members can get it as soon as May 2 depending on your location.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Overall, this is a solid second-best price on the Apple Watch Ultra 2. Deals on this version of the Apple Watch have been fairly rare in 2025, and we haven't seen a return of the all-time low price since the holidays.

There are five models of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 on sale for $729.99 right now on Amazon, including four Black models and one Natural model. These deals don't require any coupon codes and have been applied automatically on Amazon.



