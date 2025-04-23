Netflix Builds Detailed Apple Store Replica for 'iHostage' Movie
Netflix recreated an Apple Store from the ground up for its newly released thriller "iHostage," a dramatization of the real-life hostage crisis that took place at Apple's Leidseplein retail store in Amsterdam in 2022.
Since filming inside an actual Apple Store was not possible, Netflix and the production team behind "iHostage" reconstructed a full-scale replica of the Amsterdam location. The recreation was designed to match the original Apple Store's layout and architecture, using advanced virtual production techniques to replicate the store's surrounding environment.
To build the replica, the production team constructed the interior set on a soundstage, surrounded by a high-resolution LED wall. This display allowed the filmmakers to render a photorealistic virtual version of the Leidseplein area in real-time, simulating outdoor lighting, reflections, and movement visible through the store's large glass façade. This technique has been popularized by productions such as Disney's "The Mandalorian," enabling dynamic camera movement and lighting changes without requiring location shooting. Apple's store design and branding were faithfully recreated based on publicly available references, floorplans, and photographs.
The real-life incident occurred on February 22, 2022, when a 27-year-old armed man entered the Amsterdam Apple Store and took a customer hostage with a firearm, claiming he had explosives. The perpetrator demanded €200 million (approximately $227 million at the time) in cryptocurrency and a safe exit. Dutch authorities responded by cordoning off the area and deploying special police units. Over 70 people were evacuated from the building during the five-hour standoff, including customers and employees who had concealed themselves in storage spaces and other rooms. "iHostage" is available to watch on Netflix now.
Popular Stories
Despite being more than two years old, Apple's AirPods Pro 2 still dominate the premium wireless‑earbud space, thanks to a potent mix of top‑tier audio, class‑leading noise cancellation, and Apple's habit of delivering major new features through software updates. With AirPods Pro 3 widely expected to arrive in 2025, prospective buyers now face a familiar dilemma: snap up the proven...
Apple plans to release an all-new super thin iPhone this year, debuting it alongside the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. We've seen pictures of dummy models, cases, and renders with the design, but Lewis Hilsenteger of Unbox Therapy today showed off newer dummy models that give us a better idea of just how thin the "iPhone 17 Air" will be.
The iPhone 17 Air is expected to be ...
Apple's iPhone development roadmap runs several years into the future and the company is continually working with suppliers on several successive iPhone models simultaneously, which is why we often get rumored features months ahead of launch. The iPhone 17 series is no different, and we already have a good idea of what to expect from Apple's 2025 smartphone lineup.
If you skipped the iPhone...
A developer has demonstrated Windows 11 ARM running on an M2 iPad Air using emulation, which has become much easier since the EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA) regulations came into effect.
As spotted by Windows Latest, NTDev shared an instance of the emulation on social media and posted a video on YouTube (embedded below) demonstrating it in action. The achievement relies on new EU regulatory...
While the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are not expected to launch until September, there are already plenty of rumors about the devices.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.
Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models as of April 2025:
Aluminum frame: iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to have an aluminum frame, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro and ...
Apple seeded the third beta of iOS 18.5 to developers today, and so far the software update includes only a few minor changes.
The changes are in the Mail and Settings apps.
In the Mail app, you can now easily turn off contact photos directly within the app, by tapping on the circle with three dots in the top-right corner.
In the Settings app, AppleCare+ coverage information is more...
Apple is preparing a "bold" new iPhone Pro model for the iPhone's 20th anniversary in 2027, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. As part of what's being described as a "major shake-up," Apple is said to be developing a design that makes more extensive use of glass – and this could point directly to the display itself.
Here's the case for Apple releasing a truly all-screen iPhone with no...
If you have been experiencing issues with wireless CarPlay in your vehicle lately, it was likely due to a software bug that has now been fixed.
Apple released iOS 18.4.1 today, and the update's release notes say it "addresses a rare issue that prevents wireless CarPlay connection in certain vehicles."
If wireless CarPlay was acting up for you, updating your iPhone to iOS 18.4.1 should...