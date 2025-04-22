T-Mobile Adds New Plans With More Hotspot Data

U.S. carrier T-Mobile today introduced two new higher-end plans that include additional hotspot data and satellite connectivity, with the plans replacing its previous Go5G Plus and Go5G Next plans.



Experience More replaces Go5G Plus, and it has an additional 10 GB of hotspot data (60 GB total) and satellite connectivity that will be available through the end of the year. Customers can continue to upgrade every two years. Experience More is priced at $85 for a single line, but that price does not include taxes and fees.

Experience Beyond is T-Mobile's highest-end plan, replacing Go5G Next. It includes 250 GB of hotspot data instead of 50 GB, and 30 GB of high-speed data per month in Canada and Mexico, twice as much as before. It also includes satellite connectivity and the option to upgrade your smartphone each year. Experience Beyond is priced at $100 for a single line including taxes and fees, but prices are lower with more lines.

Both of the new plans come with a 5-year price guarantee, with T-Mobile promising that the price of their talk, text, and data will stay the same for five years. T-Mobile includes Netflix with ads, Apple TV+, MLB.TV, and MLS Season Pass with both plans, and Hulu with ads is also available with the Experience Beyond plan.

The Experience More and Experience Beyond plans will be available starting on April 23. Customers who already have Go5G Next or Go5G More will get the additional benefits at no extra cost.