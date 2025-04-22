Instagram Launches 'Edits' App to Replace CapCut
Instagram today launched Edits, a video editing app that fills the void left by the removal of the ByteDance-owned CapCut app earlier this year. CapCut was pulled from the App Store when TikTok was, but it has not returned.
Just after CapCut was removed from the App Store, Instagram announced that it was working on Edits, but it has taken several months for the app to be ready to debut. Edits is made for creators, and it can be used with Instagram or other social media apps like TikTok.
Edits is designed for video creation, and it has a full suite of tools for filming videos, editing, and adding effects like AI-powered animations and cutouts. There's a section for keeping track of ideas, managing projects, and exporting content, plus an inspiration feed of reels with performance insights.
Instagram says that it worked with creators to streamline the app's design and functionality so that it would meet the video editing needs of those who make content for social media.
In the future, Edits will get support for keyframes, AI modifications, collaboration tools, and more fonts, text animations, voice effects, and filters.
Edits is a free download from the App Store. [Direct Link]
