OWC Takes $100 Off Popular 14-Port Thunderbolt Dock During Its Spring Sale
OWC's Spring Sale continues this week, offering solid discounts on a variety of USB-C docks, memory cards, external drives and enclosures, and Mac accessories. This time around, all of the deals have been applied automatically and you won't need to wait for any coupons to be applied in your cart in order to see the discounts.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with OWC. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
There are a few notable deals in this sale, including $100 off the popular 14-Port Thunderbolt Dock for Mac, available for $179.99. If you purchase a qualifying new or used Mac at the same time as this dock, you can get an additional $20 off the accessory at checkout.
Docks and Hubs
Memory Cards
External Drives and Enclosures
Memory
Miscellaneous
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
