Instagram Announces 'Blend' Shared Reel Feeds

Instagram today announced the launch of Blend, a new feature that's designed to allow users to connect to their friends in new ways over DMs. Blend is essentially a shared feed of Reels that combines recommendations that users and their friends might like.



To start a Blend with a friend or a group of friends, users can go to a DM and then tap on the Blend icon. From there, everyone in the DM group is able to participate.

The Blend will include Reels that users in the group are interested in, based on what they've browsed individually and what's been shared in the DM thread. Instagram chief Adam Mosseri said that it's a way for users to share their interests with their friends, and to start new conversations.

Blend feeds will refresh with new content each day as a way to keep participants coming back to the conversation. Every chat can have a unique Blend with different participants.

Instagram has been testing Blend with a small group of Instagram users since March, but it is now rolling out more widely.