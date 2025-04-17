Apple Intelligence Not Available in Meta Apps Like Facebook, Instagram

Apple has seemingly had one of its most useful AI tools blocked from Meta's apps. Writing Tools, which is an Apple Intelligence feature, is not available to use in Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Threads, and Messenger.



Apple's Writing Tools include options to proofread, rewrite, and summarize text almost anywhere you can type in iOS 18. A long press in a text input field usually brings up the feature, but not in any of Meta's apps currently.

Brazilian blog Sorcererhat Tech spotted the lack of Writing Tools across Meta's apps. Developers can choose whether to allow the tools in their apps, so it looks as if Meta has declined the offer.

According to a Wall Street Journal report from June 2024, Apple held discussions with Meta about integrating the Facebook owner's AI model into iOS 18 as part of its Apple Intelligence feature set. However, Apple turned down the AI partnership due to privacy concerns. Apple instead ended up signing a deal with OpenAI to include optional ChatGPT access in its Siri responses.

Given the history of acrimony between the two companies – from Apple device interoperability demands to App Store feuds – it's not all that surprising that Meta would choose to keep Apple's AI out of its apps. Meta has also since rolled out its own AI features across its platforms.