OpenAI Working on Social Network With Image Generation Features
OpenAI is developing a social network that's focused on ChatGPT's image generation features, reports The Verge. OpenAI is reportedly testing a prototype version of an image generator with a social feed, and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has been asking people for feedback on the project.
It's not clear if OpenAI will integrate its social network into ChatGPT or launch it as a standalone app, and there's also a chance that the app doesn't make it out of the prototyping phase.
Facebook parent company Meta is also planning for a social feed for its standalone AI assistant app, which would pit OpenAI's social AI app against Meta's social AI app. OpenAI would also need to compete with X (formerly Twitter), as X already integrates with the Grok chatbot. Grok's integration with X apparently has "made everyone jealous," especially the way that "people create viral tweets by getting it to say something stupid."
By developing a social network, OpenAI would have access to real-time data to further train its models. Meta and X both already have real-time social feeds to use for training purposes and for surfacing real-time information to answer queries.
