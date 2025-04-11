Anker Raises Prices on Amazon Due to Tariffs

by

Chinese company Anker is one of many companies that will be raising prices due to the tariffs put in place by U.S. President Donald Trump, and prices are already starting to go up on Amazon.

Apple Accessories Deals 2024 Anker Green
As noted by Reuters, Anker has increased pricing on about a fifth of its products since Thursday of last week. Prices are up approximately 18 percent, and there is a possibility for further increases. A power bank that was $88 is now $110, for example, and a charging station that was $250 is now $270.

The tariffs on China are at 145 percent as of yesterday, which means items imported into the United States are significantly more expensive. U.S. customers and companies buying from China need to pay a 145 percent tax on the declared value of an item that is brought into the country. China has also put a 125 percent reciprocal tariff in place on U.S. goods coming to China.

China does not plan to raise its tariffs beyond 125 percent, and in a statement, China's Finance Ministry said that if U.S. tariffs go higher, it no longer makes sense to increase to match. "Even if the U.S. continues to impose even higher tariffs, it would no longer have any economic significance and would go down as a joke in the history of world economics," reads the Finance Ministry's statement.

China also said that the tariffs are an act of bullying, with the country planning to fight "to the end." From the Ministry's statement:

The U.S. side's imposition of excessively high tariffs on China seriously violates international economic and trade rules, runs counter to basic economic principles and common sense, and is simply an act of unilateral bullying and coercion.

Earlier this week, Anker told investors that it was able to raise prices because many of its rivals are Chinese and are facing similar tariff pressure. The company also said that it plans to explore non-U.S. markets like Europe and Southeast Asia.

Anker's prices fluctuate regularly due to the numerous sales that the company offers, but e-commerce site SmartScout says that there has been a "concerted effort" to raise prices since last week. Anker is still offering some discounts, and it has a site-wide sale right now for MacRumors readers. Any product on the Anker website is discounted by 20 percent with the promo code Ankermacrumors2025.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Anker. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

