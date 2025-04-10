WhatsApp Gets Updates to Group Chats, Events, Calls, Channels, More

by

WhatsApp has announced a laundry list of new features aimed at enhancing the user experience across chats, calls, and channels, with some of the features available now or currently rolling out.

whatsapp feature roundup
Among the most notable additions is a new "Online" indicator for group chats, which shows how many people are currently active in a conversation without revealing specific names. The feature makes it easier to see whether members are available or if you're messaging into a quiet group.

For users overwhelmed by group notifications, WhatsApp has introduced customizable alert settings. The new "Notify for" option allows users to choose between receiving all notifications or only "Highlights" – which includes @mentions, replies, and messages from saved contacts.

The encrypted chat platform has also expanded its Events functionality, which was previously limited to groups. Users can now create events in one-on-one conversations, add RSVP options including "maybe," invite plus-ones, and pin events directly in chats.

Elsewhere, communication has been made more interactive with tappable reactions. When someone reacts to a message, users can simply tap on that reaction to add their own or to "+1" the existing emoji, similar to platforms like Slack.

Video calling has received several improvements, including a more reliable connection system designed to reduce freezing and dropped calls. WhatsApp says it has optimized its routing system to find the best connection path and improved bandwidth detection to upgrade video quality to HD faster when internet speed allows.

Meanwhile, iPhone users are set to gain some platform-specific features, including the ability to pinch-to-zoom during video calls, and document scanning directly from the attachment menu. As previously reported, users can also now set WhatsApp as their default call and messaging app on iPhone.

Lastly, for Channels, WhatsApp is rolling out tools for admins to record and share short video clips up to 60 seconds long, generate unique QR codes for easy channel sharing, and provide transcripts of voice messages for followers who can't listen to audio updates.

Most of these features are now available in the latest stable build of WhatsApp for both iPhone and Android, although some users may need to wait a few weeks as the rollout completes.

