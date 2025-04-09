Teen iPhone Ownership Continues to Soar

Apple's iPhone continues to be incredibly popular with U.S. teens, according to Piper Sandler's latest biannual teen survey. 88 percent of teens surveyed said that they own an ‌iPhone‌, and 88 percent said they intend to purchase an ‌iPhone‌ as their next device.



Teen ‌iPhone‌ ownership numbers have increased three percent since April 2024, and are near record highs. The ‌iPhone‌ has long been the most popular smartphone among teens in the United States, and there has been steady growth in teen ownership. 10 years ago in April 2015, 66 percent of teens surveyed owned an ‌iPhone‌.

Though teen interest in the ‌iPhone‌ is high, other Apple products and services are not as popular. Apple has not made inroads with Apple TV+, and it continues to trail Spotify as the most popular music service among teenagers.

45 percent of teens surveyed have a paid Spotify subscription, while Apple Music is the second most popular streaming service with 30 percent of teens reporting an ‌Apple Music‌ subscription. Because Spotify has a free tier, it's still the most popular service overall, with 65 percent of teens using it. ‌Apple TV‌+ is not popular with teens, and less than one percent say they watch ‌Apple TV‌+ shows. Netflix and YouTube were most popular with 31 percent and 26 percent of teens reporting usage, respectively.

Approximately 31 percent of teens own a virtual reality device, but most of those have an Oculus (25 percent). Just one percent of teens have an Apple Vision Pro, which is not a surprise given the price of Apple's device. Of teens that have a VR device, 60 percent said that they seldom use it, with just four percent reporting being a frequent daily user.

Piper Sandler surveyed 6,455 teens across 43 states for the spring 2025 report.