Samsung Launching AI-Powered 'Ballie' Robot This Summer

by

This summer, Samsung plans to launch Ballie, an AI companion robot that it has been working on since 2020. Samsung showed off Ballie at CES in January 2020, demoing a robotic ball that could roll around, record video, respond to voice commands, and more.

ballie
Over the years, Ballie has gotten more capable, and now Samsung is partnering with Google to add AI features. Ballie is adopting Google Cloud's generative AI technology, and Samsung says that it will be able to engage in natural, conversational interactions, providing help at home by anticipating personal needs.

Ballie will be able to adjust lighting and control smart home products, greet people at the door, learn personalized schedules, set reminders, and more. In an animated video showing off Ballie, the robot is depicted finding an entertaining video for a child to watch, offering styling advice, telling a man to wear a coat because it's cold outside, and getting people off to work and school on time.

Using Google's Gemini AI, Ballie will be able to interpret audio and voice, visual data from its camera, and sensor data from the environment, plus it will be able to provide recommendations to improve user health and wellbeing.

Samsung has not announced pricing for Ballie, nor a specific launch date, but the company says it is coming in the summer. Customers can pre-register to order Ballie on the Samsung website.

Monday April 7, 2025 3:13 pm PDT by
Read Full Article228 comments
Monday April 7, 2025 2:09 am PDT by
Read Full Article62 comments
Monday April 7, 2025 2:46 am PDT by
Read Full Article89 comments
Tuesday April 8, 2025 12:08 pm PDT by
Read Full Article566 comments
Friday April 4, 2025 3:41 pm PDT by
Read Full Article653 comments
Tuesday April 8, 2025 2:38 am PDT by
Read Full Article80 comments
Tuesday April 8, 2025 9:13 am PDT by
Read Full Article171 comments
Tuesday April 8, 2025 7:23 am PDT by
Top Rated Comments

chrono1081 Avatar
chrono1081
38 minutes ago at 05:08 pm
Sonys Aibo finally has a ball to chase.
scorpio vega Avatar
scorpio vega
13 minutes ago at 05:33 pm

I'm so excited for whatever the next era is, so we can stop pretending "AI everything" is the entirety of the future.
This part.

I'm so over it. And the hype. Please let it die soon. Along with foldables (in my opinion).

I want to see Vision Pro esque things developing into mobile.

Not some lame AI bs which is meant to harvest my data.
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
26 minutes ago at 05:20 pm

Samsung has not announced pricing for Ballie, nor a specific launch date, but the company says it is coming in the summer.
Summer: 6/20 - 9/20
So it'll be available the week before Apple's iPhone announcement.
And for price, wait 3 months and it'll be available at a 50% discount (we have at least 1 Samsung sale event here on MR per month).

And tied to Google - everything you do will be recorded and used against you :eek: :cool:
CarAnalogy Avatar
CarAnalogy
19 minutes ago at 05:26 pm

Summer: 6/20 - 9/20
So it'll be available the week before Apple's iPhone announcement.
And for price, wait 3 months and it'll be available at a 50% discount (we have at least 1 Samsung sale event here on MR per month).

And tied to Google - everything you do will be recorded and used against you :eek: :cool:
And in a year or two when they forget this exists they will announce its abrupt cancellation and it will stop working.

Just guessing based on Google's extensive track record.
