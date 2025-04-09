Samsung Launching AI-Powered 'Ballie' Robot This Summer

This summer, Samsung plans to launch Ballie, an AI companion robot that it has been working on since 2020. Samsung showed off Ballie at CES in January 2020, demoing a robotic ball that could roll around, record video, respond to voice commands, and more.



Over the years, Ballie has gotten more capable, and now Samsung is partnering with Google to add AI features. Ballie is adopting Google Cloud's generative AI technology, and Samsung says that it will be able to engage in natural, conversational interactions, providing help at home by anticipating personal needs.

Ballie will be able to adjust lighting and control smart home products, greet people at the door, learn personalized schedules, set reminders, and more. In an animated video showing off Ballie, the robot is depicted finding an entertaining video for a child to watch, offering styling advice, telling a man to wear a coat because it's cold outside, and getting people off to work and school on time.

Using Google's Gemini AI, Ballie will be able to interpret audio and voice, visual data from its camera, and sensor data from the environment, plus it will be able to provide recommendations to improve user health and wellbeing.

Samsung has not announced pricing for Ballie, nor a specific launch date, but the company says it is coming in the summer. Customers can pre-register to order Ballie on the Samsung website.