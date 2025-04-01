Delta Emulator Gains Online Multiplayer for Nintendo DS Games

The popular iOS game emulator Delta has received a major update that adds online multiplayer functionality for Nintendo DS games. Version 1.7 of the app now allows players to compete against each other in classic DS titles like Mario Kart DS, Bomberman, and Animal Crossing.



Nintendo officially shut down the original DS online services back in 2014, so Delta relies on alternative Nintendo Wi-Fi Connection servers maintained by the community. The way it works is very straightforward – simply select your preferred server within the emulator settings. No complex DNS or network configuration is required. A list of supported games can be found on Wikipedia.

Beyond online multiplayer, version 1.7 also introduces several other notable improvements. Nintendo 64 emulation has been enhanced, with new options to upscale resolution and use custom texture packs for improved visuals. A quick screenshot feature has also been added, alongside various bug fixes and performance optimizations.

Delta is regarded as one of the most polished game emulators available on iOS, supporting multiple Nintendo platforms including NES, SNES, N64, Game Boy, Game Boy Advance, and Nintendo DS. The app offers robust controller support, save states, cheats, game backups, and cloud syncing.

For players looking to try these new features, Delta 1.7 is currently available through AltStore PAL for users in the European Union, with a global App Store release expected soon. The emulator remains free to download.