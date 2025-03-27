Free Proton VPN Now Integrated Into Vivaldi Desktop Browser

An integrated version of Proton VPN is now available in Vivaldi's desktop browser, thanks to a new partnership between the two companies. The direct integration means that from today, Vivaldi users can browse the web without needing to download a separate virtual private network (VPN).



After logging into their Vivaldi account, users can use Proton's free VPN which has no bandwidth limits, with the option to upgrade to a paid version. The free version connect to servers in five randomly selected countries, and contains no ads, no data limits, and has a strict no-logs policy.

Paid Proton VPN accounts can also be used within Vivaldi, and start at $10 per month, offering faster VPN speeds, access to over 11,000 servers in over 110 countries, and other premium features.

Proton VPN is also available in Chrome and Firefox as downloadable browser extensions, but Vivaldi makes the integration more seamless, at least on desktop – Proton VPN integration does not extend to the company's mobile browser.

It's worth noting that having a separate VPN client installed on your Mac is much more secure than a browser-integrated VPN, because this ensures that all of your internet traffic is funneled through the encrypted network, rather than just your browsing.

Vivaldi prides itself on its extensive customization options, such as tab tiling, Tab Stacks, web panels, and workspaces. The browser is a free download from the company's website.