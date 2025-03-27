Are You a Nintendo Fan? There's an iPhone App For That Now

Nintendo today released a new iPhone app that can provide you with daily updates about company news, upcoming game releases, and more.



Nintendo Today! is available in the App Store for the iPhone for free, and it is also available in the Google Play Store for Android.

After signing into your Nintendo Account, you can scroll through a news feed with video clips, images, and other fun content. There is also a calendar tab that lists upcoming Nintendo Direct presentations, game releases, in-game events, and more. The app offers a Home Screen widget that lets you view the calendar at a glance.

The app will also keep customers informed about Nintendo's upcoming Switch 2 launch.

You can personalize the news feed by selecting your favorite Nintendo games, and you can theme the app's design based on popular Nintendo game franchises, like Super Mario, Animal Crossing, The Legend of Zelda, and others.

