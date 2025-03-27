Amazon Takes Up to $200 Off M4 Mac Mini, Starting at $499
Amazon today has a few models of Apple's M4 Mac mini at all-time low prices, starting at $499.00 for the model with 16GB RAM/256GB SSD, down from $599.00. Discounts reach up to $200 off in these sales, and include both M4 and M4 Pro models.
You can also get the M4 Mac mini with 16GB RAM/512GB SSD for $699.00 on Amazon, down from $799.00, and the model with 24GB RAM/512GB SSD for $899.00, down from $999.00. Delivery dates have slipped into April for all models of the Mac mini.
Apple updated the Mac mini back in October 2024, introducing a redesigned computer that's smaller than the previous generation and featuring the M4 and M4 Pro chips. Regarding the M4 Pro model, Amazon also has that device on sale for $1,199.00, down from $1,399.00, which is a match for the all-time low price on this model.
And a quick look just showed that the M4 Pro Mini is $100 less than education pricing. Other models may have same or lower than ed. pricing as well, I didn't look further.