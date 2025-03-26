iPhone 17 Pro Supports 8K Video Recording, Suggests Leaker

by

Apple's forthcoming iPhone 17 Pro models are capable of shooting 8K video, up from the current maximum 4K capture resolution on the iPhone 16 series, a Chinese leaker has today suggested.

iPhone 17 Pro Render Front Page Tech
The Weibo-based account Fixed Focus Digital on Wednesday said that the iPhone 17 Pro is "something to look forward to," since 8K video will be "within the user's grasp."

It turns out the leaker could be onto something.

Last September, one report claimed that Apple allegedly tested 8K video recording on the iPhone 16 Pro models. However, the capability was never enabled, likely because of hardware limitations in the current triple-lens camera setup.

The iPhone 16 Pro features 48-megapixel Fusion and Ultra Wide cameras, while the Telephoto camera is 12 megapixels. Since an 8K image is around 33 megapixels, the Fusion and Ultra Wide cameras are theoretically capable of 8K video recording, but the Telephoto camera is not.

The same report suggested that, given the rumored 48-megapixel Telephoto camera coming to the iPhone 17 Pro, 8K video recording might debut on that device instead. Apple's iPhone 17 Pro models are now heavily rumored to feature three 48-megapixel rear cameras, a major improvement over the current 12-megapixel Telephoto lens. That would make all three rear cameras theoretically capable of shooting 8K video for the first time.

Several rival smartphones currently offer 8K video recording capabilities, such as the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and the Google Pixel 9 Pro (via AI upscaling). Even though 8K video recording isn't widely used by content creators right now, there are still use cases for it. For example, shooting 8K would allow videographers to record using the Ultra Wide camera and then crop in 50% and still achieve 4K resolution.

Notably, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in February reported that Apple plans to emphasize the iPhone 17 Pro's improved video recording capabilities when it unveils the device later this year, although he did not reveal any specific new features that may be coming.

This is what he said:

In past years, Apple has focused more heavily on the camera's photo-taking abilities. This year it will stress improvements to video recording. One of the goals for 2025's iPhone line is to get the vlogging community and other video creators to move away from standalone cameras and use the iPhone for even more of their work. Look for Apple to more heavily than ever tout these video recording capabilities when the new iPhones debut in September.

It's quite possible that 8K video recording will be one of the capabilities that Apple will tout when the new lineup launches. Video recording capabilities already added to iPhones over the years include an Action mode for stabilization, Cinematic mode for shallow depth-of-field, and 120 fps 4K Dolby Vision video recording.

Multiple sources have claimed that the iPhone 17 Pro models will feature a redesigned rear camera system. The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are rumored to adopt a horizontal camera bar reminiscent of Google's Pixel series, and this bar is expected to span the width of the device's back, housing the triangular triple-camera setup on the left, and the flash, microphone, and LiDAR sensor on the right.

It is not clear why Apple would use this design, nor what the extra space would be used for, but it has shown up several times now. All four iPhone 17 models are also expected to feature an upgraded 24-megapixel front-facing camera.

Related Roundup: iPhone 17 Pro
Tag: Fixed Focus Digital

Popular Stories

iPhone 17 Pro Render Front Page Tech

iPhone 17 Pro Launching Later This Year With These 10 New Features

Sunday March 23, 2025 10:00 am PDT by
While the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are not expected to launch until September, there are already plenty of rumors about the devices. iPhone 17 Pro's alleged design via Front Page Tech Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models as of March 2025: Aluminum frame: iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to have an aluminum frame, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone...
Read Full Article233 comments
iCloud General Feature Redux

iPhone Users Who Pay for iCloud Storage Receive a New Perk

Thursday March 20, 2025 12:01 am PDT by
If you pay for iCloud storage on your iPhone, Apple has a new perk for you, at no additional cost. The new perk is the ability to create invitations in the Apple Invites app for the iPhone, which launched in the App Store last month. In the Apple Invites app, iCloud+ subscribers can create invitations for any occasion, such as birthday parties, graduations, baby showers, and more. Anyone ...
Read Full Article30 comments
iOS 18

Top 5 New Features Coming in iOS 18.4

Friday March 21, 2025 3:26 pm PDT by
We're not getting new Siri Apple Intelligence features in iOS 18.4 as expected, but the upcoming update does have quite a few new additions that will be worth upgrading for. We've rounded up the five best features to look forward to, and if you're not running the beta, you can expect to get access to these in early April. Priority Notifications If you have an iPhone or iPad that supports...
Read Full Article90 comments
Generic iOS 19 Feature Mock

iOS 19 Coming in June With These New Features

Thursday March 20, 2025 2:04 pm PDT by
While the first iOS 19 beta is still more than two months away, there are already plenty of rumors about the upcoming software update. Below, we recap the key iOS 19 rumors so far. visionOS-Like Design In January, the YouTube channel Front Page Tech revealed a redesigned Camera app that is allegedly planned for iOS 19. According to Front Page Tech host Jon Prosser, the Camera app...
Read Full Article46 comments
Generic iOS 18

Apple Seeds iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4 Release Candidate With Priority Notifications, Ambient Music and More

Monday March 24, 2025 10:07 am PDT by
Apple today seeded the release candidate versions of upcoming iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4 updates to developers for testing purposes, with the software coming a week after Apple released the fourth betas. iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4 can be downloaded from the Settings app on a compatible device by going to General > Software Update. With iOS 18.4, Apple is adding the Priority Notifications...
Read Full Article50 comments
airpods max 2024 colors

Don't Buy Into Apple's Hype About AirPods Max Gaining Lossless Audio

Monday March 24, 2025 4:24 pm PDT by
Apple today announced that AirPods Max with a USB-C port will be gaining support for lossless audio and ultra-low latency audio with a firmware update next month, alongside the release of iOS 18.4, iPadOS 18.4, and macOS 15.4. For context, audio files are typically compressed to keep file sizes smaller. There are lossy compression standards like MP3, and Apple's own Advanced Audio Codec...
Read Full Article254 comments
Foldable iPhone 2023 Feature Iridescent Search

Foldable iPhone Expected to Launch Next Year, Costing Around $2,000

Monday March 24, 2025 3:43 am PDT by
Apple will launch its long-rumored foldable iPhone next year with a ~$2,000 premium price tag attached, expects well-connected Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman. Gurman's comments on Apple's launch plans for its first foldable device appeared in the Q&A section of his latest Power On newsletter. Earlier this month, the reporter said Apple's foldable iPhone could be arriving "as early as 2026,"...
Read Full Article155 comments
iOS 19 Rounded UI Elements Light

iOS 19: What to Expect From Apple's Dramatic Design Overhaul?

Monday March 24, 2025 9:47 am PDT by
Earlier this month, Bloomberg reported that Apple is planning "one of the most dramatic software overhauls in the company's history" – an update that aims to bring iOS, iPadOS, and macOS into closer visual alignment. The redesign is said to be "loosely based" on visionOS, the software behind Apple's Vision Pro headset, and will reportedly update the look of icons, menus, apps, windows, and...
Read Full Article110 comments

Top Rated Comments

Stuwil Avatar
Stuwil
20 minutes ago at 04:11 am
If Apple put 8k recording into the iPhone 17 Pro then I can’t see them putting 12gb ram into the 17 pro models
Especially if they are also potentially upgrading the other camera lens to a 48mp
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
unchecked Avatar
unchecked
10 minutes ago at 04:20 am
The key difference with cameras is they have removable batteries and memory cards that users can easily swap out when the battery’s gone or memory’s full. They also have the 3.5mm and micro/mini HDMI ports. And then there’s the heat problem.

That’s going to run counter to Apple’s possible end game of going portless.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments