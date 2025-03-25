EU to Close Antitrust Investigation into Apple's Browser Choice Screen

The European Commission is set to close its year-long investigation into Apple's default browser choice screen on iPhones in the EU after the company made changes to comply with the requirements in the Digital Markets Act (via Reuters).



The Commission launched a non-compliance investigation in March last year under the DMA, concerned that Apple's design of the web browser choice screen could be preventing users from properly exercising their choice of alternative default apps to Safari.

The probe was conducted in consultation with browser companies, who have been openly critical of the way Apple designed the browser choice screen. The browser companies encouraged regulators to push for a stronger implementation to level the competitive playing field, and it sounds like got the changes they wanted. Apple made several changes to the screen in question last October with the release of iOS 18.2.