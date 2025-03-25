AirPods Pro 2 Hearing Health Features Expand to More Countries

AirPods Pro 2 users in Australia, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia will soon have access to the hearing health feature set that Apple has been rolling out for the last several months.



In these countries, ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2 owners can take a Hearing Test to check for any hearing loss, and then turn on a clinical-grade Hearing Aid feature to enhance sound if there is indeed hearing loss detected. The Hearing Aid option adjusts voices and sounds around the user to improve hearing, and it can also tweak music, videos, and phone calls to optimal sound levels using a personalized hearing profile.

Loud Sound Reduction, another feature, can cut down on loud noise to protect hearing. The ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2 provide passive noise reduction, using the H2 chip inside to reduce loud noise at 48,000 times per second. Loud Sound Reduction is enabled automatically in Transparency and Adaptive Audio listening modes.

The Hearing Test can be accessed in the AirPods section of the Settings app when the ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2 are connected to an iPhone. Hearing Aid capabilities are only available to users with mild to moderate hearing loss.

Apple says that the Hearing Test and Hearing Aid features are coming to the new countries with the launch of iOS 18.4 and the latest firmware update.

Apple began rolling out the hearing health features with the launch of iOS 18.1. The Hearing Test and Hearing Aid features are available in more than 100 countries and regions.