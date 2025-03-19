Apple Studio Display Gets Massive $350 Discount on Amazon

Amazon has introduced a new all-time low price on the Apple Studio Display, available for $1,249.00, down from $1,599.00. This is the standard glass version of the Studio Display with the tilt adjustable stand, and right now it's the only model on Amazon at a record low price.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Compared to past sales, this is $50 under the previous all-time low price and as of writing only Amazon has the deal. There's an estimated delivery window of late March for most residences in the United States.

The Studio Display features a 27-inch 5K Retina display with a 5120 x 2880 resolution and up to 600 nits of brightness. Apple says that the standard display is engineered for "extremely low reflectivity," but for rooms where there is a lot of glare, Apple suggests the nano-texture glass option with even less reflectivity.

