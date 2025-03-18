Apple Releases New MagSafe Charger Firmware

by

Apple today released a firmware update for the 25W MagSafe Charger that is compatible with the iPhone 12 and later and the latest AirPods and Apple Watch models. The updated firmware is version 2A146, up from the 2A143 firmware that came out earlier this year. In the Settings app, the new firmware is version 136, up from 133.

new magsafe charger
Apple launched the 2024 ‌MagSafe‌ charger alongside the iPhone 16 models, and it is able to charge them at up to 25W. For the ‌iPhone‌ 12 models to the iPhone 15 models, charging is capped at 15W.

Because firmware updates are released quietly over the air, Apple does not provide release notes. We don't know what new features or bug fixes might be included in the software.

There is no clear method for updating a ‌‌MagSafe‌‌ charger's firmware, but it needs to be plugged in and connected to an Apple device for a firmware update to initiate. You can check your ‌‌MagSafe‌‌ Charger's firmware by following the instructions in our MagSafe Charger how to.

Reason077
26 minutes ago at 11:34 am
Wow! Can't wait to explore the new features and functionality!
Kyle crane
23 minutes ago at 11:37 am
Also

