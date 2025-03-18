Apple Fifth Avenue is Closing Overnight Later This Week, Here's Why

Apple's iconic Fifth Avenue store in New York City is normally open 24/7, but it will be closed overnight on some days this week.



According to Apple's website, the store will be closed between the hours of 10 p.m. and 8 a.m. local time starting Wednesday evening until Saturday morning.

The store already closed briefly on Monday.

Apple is closing the store to complete maintenance on the store's glass cube entrance, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Apple's official explanation is "cube preservation."

Opened in 2006, Apple Fifth Avenue features a street-level glass cube entrance, leading to an underground store. Apple's CEO Tim Cook and other company executives often attend the store for major new product launches.

The store's cube has been outfitted with everything from a giant Apple Vision Pro headset outline to colorful Siri glow in recent years.