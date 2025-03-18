Apple Fifth Avenue is Closing Overnight Later This Week, Here's Why

by

Apple's iconic Fifth Avenue store in New York City is normally open 24/7, but it will be closed overnight on some days this week.

Apple Fifth Avenue Hero
According to Apple's website, the store will be closed between the hours of 10 p.m. and 8 a.m. local time starting Wednesday evening until Saturday morning.

The store already closed briefly on Monday.

Apple is closing the store to complete maintenance on the store's glass cube entrance, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Apple's official explanation is "cube preservation."

Opened in 2006, Apple Fifth Avenue features a street-level glass cube entrance, leading to an underground store. Apple's CEO Tim Cook and other company executives often attend the store for major new product launches.

The store's cube has been outfitted with everything from a giant Apple Vision Pro headset outline to colorful Siri glow in recent years.

Tag: Apple Store

Popular Stories

iOS 19 visionOS UI Elements

iOS 19 to Have Some of the 'Biggest' Design Changes in iPhone's History

Sunday March 16, 2025 10:35 am PDT by
Apple is planning some of the "biggest iOS and macOS redesigns in its history," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In his Power On newsletter today, Gurman reiterated that iOS 19 will have a visionOS-like design with more transparent interfaces:The new interfaces will adopt the design principles introduced in visionOS, the software for Apple's Vision Pro headset. That includes greater...
Read Full Article156 comments
airpods pro 2 gradient

AirPods Pro 3 Launch Now Just Months Away: Here's What We Know

Tuesday March 11, 2025 3:26 am PDT by
Despite being released over two years ago, Apple's AirPods Pro 2 continue to dominate the wireless earbud market. However, with the AirPods Pro 3 expected to launch in 2025, anyone thinking of buying Apple's premium earbuds may be wondering if the next generation is worth holding out for. Apart from their audio and noise-canceling performance, which are generally regarded as excellent for...
Read Full Article48 comments
iphone 17 pro asherdipps

iPhone 17 Pro Max Rumors Allegedly Refer to 'iPhone 17 Ultra' Model

Friday March 14, 2025 7:56 am PDT by
If you've been following iPhone rumors over the last few years, you may remember reading reports that Apple flirted with the idea of introducing a super high-end "Ultra" model that would either replace its Pro Max device or sit above it in Apple's smartphone hirearchy. These reports appeared in the pre-launch iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 rumor cycles, but ultimately came to nothing. Now though, the...
Read Full Article145 comments
iPhone 17 Air Size Feature

Ultra-Thin 'iPhone 17 Air' Rumored to Include These 12 Features

Saturday March 15, 2025 10:50 am PDT by
While the so-called "iPhone 17 Air" is not expected to launch until September, there are already plenty of rumors about the ultra-thin device. Overall, the "iPhone 17 Air" sounds like a mixed bag. While the device is expected to have an impressively thin and light design, rumors indicate it will have some compromises compared to iPhone 17 Pro models, including only a single rear camera, a...
Read Full Article118 comments
Bent iPhone Air Feature

Apple Canned Larger iPhone 17 Air Model Over Fears of Bendgate 2.0

Monday March 17, 2025 4:07 am PDT by
Apple prototyped a larger ultra-slim iPhone 17 Air with a 6.9-inch display, but ultimately decided not to go ahead with the device because of fears that it could be susceptible to bending, according to a new report. Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman, writing in his latest Power On newsletter: When it first started work on the phone, it prototyped a device with a 6.9-inch screen — matching...
Read Full Article89 comments
iphone 16 pro models 1

Apple's First Foldable iPhone Estimated to Cost Nearly Twice as Much as iPhone 16 Pro Max

Monday March 17, 2025 6:42 am PDT by
In an investor research note today with British bank Barclays, analyst Tim Long said Apple's first foldable iPhone could have a starting price in the $2,300 range in the United States, which would make it by far the most expensive iPhone model ever. If the first foldable iPhone starts at $2,299, that means it would cost nearly twice as much as the iPhone 16 Pro Max, which starts at $1,199. ...
Read Full Article258 comments
iPhone 17 Air Size Feature

'iPhone 17 Air' Rumored to Start at $899 With Surprisingly Good Battery Life, Camera Control, and More

Sunday March 16, 2025 9:05 am PDT by
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today shared some new details about the rumored iPhone 17 Air. In his Power On newsletter, Gurman said he was told that the device may start at roughly $899 in the U.S., which means that it would occupy the same price point as the iPhone 16 Plus. This would make sense, as it has been widely rumored that the Air model will take over the Plus model's spot in the iPhone...
Read Full Article52 comments
apple surveyor app

Apple Launches 'Surveyor' App for Apple Maps Data Collection

Friday March 14, 2025 10:38 am PDT by
Apple today launched a new app called Surveyor, which is designed to allow users to collect data like images of street signs and roadside details to improve Apple Maps. The app is not public facing and appears to be for use with companies that Apple partners with to assign mapping tasks. Downloading the app and opening it up directs users to "Open Partner App" to choose a task. Tapping on...
Read Full Article73 comments
iphone 16e usb c feature

'iPhone 17 Air' is Step Towards Slimmer iPhones Without USB-C Ports

Sunday March 16, 2025 9:36 am PDT by
Apple considered launching the iPhone 17 Air without a USB-C charging port, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In his Power On newsletter today, Gurman said that while Apple ultimately decided against making the iPhone 17 Air its first iPhone model without a charging port, the idea is still on the table for future iPhone models. He said the iPhone 17 Air will "foreshadow a move to...
Read Full Article256 comments

Top Rated Comments

vegetassj4 Avatar
vegetassj4
52 minutes ago at 06:54 am
Apple Store is closing? It's the end of the world.



Attachment Image
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Xavier Avatar
Xavier
46 minutes ago at 06:59 am
One of the coolest looking Apple storefronts. I have always liked it!
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
canadianreader Avatar
canadianreader
51 minutes ago at 06:55 am

The store's cube has been outfitted with everything from a giant Apple Vision Pro headset outline to colorful Siri glow in recent years.
Outfitted with two major product failures
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
winxmac Avatar
winxmac
51 minutes ago at 06:54 am
They're getting ready for iPhone 16 (series) returns due to promised Siri and Apple intelligence that may end up like AirPower and Apple car.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Justin Cymbal Avatar
Justin Cymbal
46 minutes ago at 07:00 am
Hard to believe that they are open 24/7!

Only Apple Store in the entire world open 24/7

My favorite NYC store has always been Grand Central though:

Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Godspeed8230 Avatar
Godspeed8230
42 minutes ago at 07:04 am
AH, Apple Store Fifth Avenue, the Louvre of all shops. ;)


But, yeah, being open 24/7 is interesting. Has anyone ever visited the store at, say 3AM? How was ist?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments