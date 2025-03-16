AirPods 4 Available for $99.99 on Amazon, Plus Big Discounts on ANC Model and AirPods Pro 2
Amazon this weekend has major discounts on a few AirPods models, including all-time low prices on the AirPods 4. You can get the base AirPods 4 for $99.99 on Amazon, down from $129.00.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Amazon also has the AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation for $148.99, down from $179.00. We did track these at a lower price during the 2024 holiday season, but that deal never returned and today's is the best we've seen so far in 2025.
Additionally, you can get the AirPods Pro 2 for $169.99 today on Amazon, down from $249.00. This is the lowest price we've tracked so far in 2025 on the AirPods Pro 2, and it's an overall solid second-best price.
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
