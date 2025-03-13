OpenAI Calls on U.S. Government to Let It Freely Use Copyrighted Material for AI Training

by

OpenAI, known for its ChatGPT chatbot, today submitted AI recommendations to the Trump administration, calling for deregulation and policies that give AI companies free rein to train models on copyrighted material in order to compete with China on AI development.

open ai new typeface
AI companies cannot freely innovate while having to comply with "overly burdensome state laws," according to OpenAI. The company claims that laws regulating AI are "easier to enforce" with domestic companies, imposing compliance requirements that "weaken the quality and level of training data available to American entrepreneurs." OpenAI suggests that the government provide "private sector relief" from 781+ AI-related bills introduced in various states.

OpenAI outlines a "copyright strategy" that would preserve "American AI models' ability to learn from copyrighted material." OpenAI argues that AI models should be able to be trained freely on copyrighted data, because they are "trained not to replicate works for consumption by the public" and thus align with the fair use doctrine. With its AI copyright laws, OpenAI says that the European Union has repressed AI innovation and investment.

OpenAI claims that if AI models are not provided with fair use access to copyrighted data, the "race for AI is effectively over" and "America loses." OpenAI asks that the government prevent "less innovative countries" from "imposing their legal regimes on American AI firms."

For AI data sharing, OpenAI suggests a tiered system that would see AI tech shared with countries that follow "democratic AI principles," while blocking access to China and limiting access to countries that might leak data to China. The company also suggests government investment in utilizing AI technology and building out AI infrastructure.

The use of copyrighted material for AI training has angered artists, journalists, writers, and other creatives who have had their work absorbed by AI. The New York Times, for example, has sued Microsoft and OpenAI for training AI models on news articles. Many AI tools assimilate and summarize content from news sites, driving users away from primary sources and oftentimes providing incorrect information. Image generation engines like Dall-E and Midjourney have been trained on hundreds of millions images scraped from the internet, leading to lawsuits.

OpenAI has submitted its proposals to the Office of Science and Technology Policy for consideration during the development of a new AI Action Plan that is meant to "make people more productive, more prosperous, and more free." The full text is available on OpenAI's website.

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Tag: OpenAI

Top Rated Comments

ozreth Avatar
ozreth
13 minutes ago at 12:18 pm
F*ck ‘em.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ProbablyDylan Avatar
ProbablyDylan
7 minutes ago at 12:23 pm
While I generally find copyright law detestable and in need of reform, f*ck OpenAI and Sam Altman. If you can't afford to license material with your billions of investor money, you shouldn't use it.

In a perfect world we all play by the same rules. If you don't like them you push for systemic change, not exceptions.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
NT1440 Avatar
NT1440
10 minutes ago at 12:20 pm
Seriously, **** these guys. They’re just trying to build a plagiarism machine to threaten the labor workforce to “know their place”.

This is the corporate rebound from workers discovering their power in the COVID days…
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CarpalMac Avatar
CarpalMac
7 minutes ago at 12:24 pm
"Americam loses" - they're certainly trying to play to the current crowd with that sort of language.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
12 minutes ago at 12:18 pm

AI companies cannot freely innovate while having to comply with "overly burdensome state laws," according to OpenAI.
yea, the law is not for us ... there's a reason to boycott them, them being openai ...
With the current admin, not sure what the outcome will be ...
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
NT1440 Avatar
NT1440
9 minutes ago at 12:21 pm

I'm not sure how you can use the copywriter material for training and not have it come up in the results ?
They’re relying on people being stupid. Given how many people now “ask grok” (or equivalents)…they might get away with it because when it comes to tech it is nothing but foxes guarding the henhouse.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments