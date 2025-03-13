Google Gemini Can Now Use Your Search History to Provide Personalized Responses

Google's Gemini AI product is now able to absorb a user's search history in order to provide more personalized information, Google announced today. The Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking model is able to connect to Google apps and services to tailor responses based on past searches.



Google says that this feature will save time and will provide users with "more precise answers." For now, Gemini is only able to read search history, but in the future, it will be able to connect with other Google apps and services. Gemini's access to search history is opt-in, and it is experimental at this time.

In the Gemini app, users can use the model menu to select "Personalization" to connect their Google search history. When making a request, Gemini will then analyze search history to see if it is able to enhance a response.

Google says that search history will only be used when its reasoning models decide that it's helpful, and that early testers have found the feature useful for brainstorming and personalized recommendations.

Gemini with personalization is available to Gemini and Gemini Advanced subscribers on the web, and will be rolling out on mobile soon.