Apple Maps EV Routing for Ford Vehicles Now Supports Tesla Chargers
Ford Mustang Mach-E and Ford F-150 Lightning customers that use the Apple Maps EV Routing feature in CarPlay can now be automatically routed to EV chargers that use the North American Charging Standard (NACS), Ford announced today.
NACS chargers include the Tesla Supercharger, which the Apple Maps EV Routing function did not previously support. Ford says that no software update is required, with NACS support for Apple Maps EV routing available on iPhones running iOS 17 or later and connected to CarPlay.
To be directed to NACS fast charging stations, Ford owners need to set their charging network preference in the Apple Maps Settings to NACS chargers. A Fast Charging Adapter compatible with NACS fast chargers is also required.
Apple introduced the Apple Maps EV Routing feature in 2023, but it continues to be limited in scope. Only the Ford Mustang Mach-E, Ford F-150 Lightning, and Porsche Taycan use it, because car manufacturers need to implement support for it to work.
Apple Maps EV Routing uses real-time vehicle information to help customers get to their destination, with charging stops recommended when necessary. Apple Maps analyzes elevation changes along a route and other factors to determine when to suggest a charging stop, and if the vehicle's battery gets too low, it will provide a route to the nearest compatible charging station.
Signs of NACS support for the Apple Maps RV Routing feature were seen in iOS 18.4, but it turns out the iOS 18.4 update is not needed, with Apple able to make the change over-the-air.
