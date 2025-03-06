First Pre-Order Discounts Arrive for 11-Inch iPad on Amazon, Available From $329

Following discounts on the M3 iPad Air, Amazon is now offering pre-order discounts on the 11th generation iPad. You can get the 128GB Wi-Fi iPad for $329.00 in Silver and Blue, down from $349.00.

Although this is just a $20 discount, it is the first markdown that we've tracked on the brand new 11-inch iPad with the A16 chip. All models of this iPad can be pre-ordered now, ahead of the official March 12 launch day.

Amazon also has $20 off the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad, available for $429.00, down from $449.00. This one is available in all four colors.

Lastly, Amazon has the 512GB Wi-Fi iPad on sale for $614.00, down from $649.00. This one is available in all four colors: Pink, Silver, Yellow, and Blue.

The new 11th generation iPad features the A16 chip and more storage. Specifically, it starts with 128GB of storage, and is also available in 256GB and a new 512GB configuration. The previous model was only available in 64GB and 256GB configurations.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.